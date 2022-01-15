Man Fatally Stabbed While Breaking Up Fight Near Koreatown 7-Eleven

A man was stabbed to death while trying to break up a fight Saturday morning near a 7-Eleven in Koreatown.

Officers were dispatched at about 2 a.m. to Sixth Street and Alexandria Avenue, the Los Angeles Police Department's Media Relations Section reported.

The victim was trying to break up a fight when he was stabbed, police said. Paramedics rushed him to a hospital, where he died from his injuries. Another person was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The LAPD Olympic Division is handling the investigation.

No further information was immediately available.