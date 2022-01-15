Koreatown

Man Fatally Stabbed While Breaking Up Fight Near Koreatown 7-Eleven

The victim was trying to break up a fight when he was stabbed, and he died after being rushed to the hospital.

By City News Service

Crime scene tape is pictured in this file photo.
Getty Images

A man was stabbed to death while trying to break up a fight Saturday morning near a 7-Eleven in Koreatown.

Officers were dispatched at about 2 a.m. to Sixth Street and Alexandria Avenue, the Los Angeles Police Department's Media Relations Section reported.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The victim was trying to break up a fight when he was stabbed, police said. Paramedics rushed him to a hospital, where he died from his injuries. Another person was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The LAPD Olympic Division is handling the investigation.

No further information was immediately available.

redistricting Nov 6, 2021

Map With New LA Districts Advanced From Ad Hoc Redistricting Committee to Full City Council

Koreatown Jan 5

Koreatown Apartment Fire Sprinklers Go Off, Destroying Woman's Property

Koreatown Nov 5, 2021

Fire Burns at Karaoke Lounge in Koreatown Strip Mall

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Koreatown7-ELEVENfatal stabbing
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us