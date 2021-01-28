Long Beach

Man Fatally Stabs Roommate During a Dispute in Long Beach

The man, who told police he was attacked by his roommate, died at the scene, police said.

By City News Service

Shutterstock

A man was fatally stabbed Thursday in Long Beach during a dispute between him and his roommate.

Officers were called about 8:30 a.m. to the 2600 block of 56th Street, where a man was suffering stab wounds to his upper body, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

The man, who told police he was attacked by his roommate, died at the scene, police said. His name has not been publicly released.

An initial investigation showed the two roommates had a dispute inside their apartment and it “escalated into the stabbing,” police said.

The other roommate “remained on scene and has been cooperating with the investigation,” police said.

“At this time, the investigation to determine if the suspect was a victim of a crime is underway, their identity is not yet being released, and the motive for the incident is currently under investigation,” the department said in a statement.

