Compton

Man Fatally Struck on 710 Freeway in Compton

About 24 hours earlier -- to the minute -- and in nearly the same spot, another person died in a multi-vehicle crash.

By City News Service

Police lights flashing behind police caution tape

A 57-year-old man was struck and killed Sunday by a car on the 710 Freeway in Compton, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The Pomona man was apparently walking along the southbound 710 Freeway just north of Alondra Boulevard about 8:35 p.m. when he was hit. Why he was on the freeway is unknown at this point.

His name was withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The driver in a Honda sedan remained at the scene and cooperated with CHP officers.

coronavirus 2 hours ago

Which States Are Reopening? Here’s Where Coronavirus Lockdowns Stand

Michelle Obama 2 hours ago

Michelle Obama Doc ‘Becoming’ to Premiere on Netflix

About 24 hours earlier -- to the minute -- and in nearly the same spot, another person died in a multi-vehicle crash. That person has yet to be identified.

Anyone with information about the Sunday night crash was asked to call the CHP at 323-980-4600.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Compton
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World NBCLX Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure Health & Wellness Life Connected
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us