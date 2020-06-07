Man Fatally Wounded During Deputy-Involved Shooting In Industry

A man was fatally wounded Sunday morning during a deputy-involved shooting in Industry.

The shooting occurred a little before 2:25 a.m. in the area of Railroad Street and Azusa Avenue, the Sheriff's Information Bureau reported.

The suspect was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No deputies were injured.

There was no other immediate information available about what led to the shooting.

The sheriff's Homicide Bureau asked anyone with information to call them at 323-890-5500.