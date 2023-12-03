South Gate

Man fatally wounded in South Gate shooting

By City News Service

A man was fatally wounded Sunday in South Gate in a shooting that also left another man wounded, authorities said.    

The shooting occurred at about 4:05 a.m. in the 5100 block of Wood Avenue, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department reported.

South Gate police officers responded to a service call of gunshots heard and found one victim in the front yard of the location and a second gunshot victim on the sidewalk, sheriff's officials said.

LA County Fire Department paramedics responded to the scene and transported both victims to a hospital, where one was pronounced dead and the second was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Sheriff's officials described the dead man as a Hispanic male, but no further information was immediately available.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call homicide detectives at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8255.

