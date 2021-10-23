Man Fires Gun in His Apartment, Wounds Neighbor: Police

The bullet went through the wall and struck a woman in another unit, police say

A 29-year-old man was arrested after shooting a firearm and injuring a neighboring woman in an apartment building in Desert Hot Springs, police said today.

Officers responded to a shooting call around 11:45 p.m. Thursday in the 66500 block of Joseph Way, according to the Desert Hot Springs Police.

When they arrived, officers found a woman suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, and she was taken to a hospital, police said.

Investigators later determined that her neighbor, Wesley Dorsey, had allegedly fired his gun in his apartment and the bullet went through the wall, striking her.

Dorsey was arrested and booked into the John Benoit Detention Center on suspicion of reckless discharge of a firearm and inflicting great bodily harm. He was released after posting $50,000 bail.