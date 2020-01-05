Montecito Heights

Man Flees Police, Leads to Officer- Involved Shooting in Montecito Heights

By City News Service

No one was injured or wounded during an officer- involved shooting Sunday morning in Montecito Heights, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

About 12:15 a.m., officers stopped to talk to a 22-year-old man at the corner of Griffin Avenue and East Avenue 43. The man ran north on Griffin and after a brief foot pursuit, an officer-involved shooting occurred, the LAPD reported.

The man was taken into custody and no officers were injured. A firearm was recovered by officers.

The man's identity was not immediately disclosed.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

