Man Found Dead and Another Seriously Injured in a Car that Crashed Into a Hospital

A man was fatally shot and a second man was wounded inside a car that crashed outside a hospital in Panorama City.

The twin shootings were discovered about 2:20 a.m. when the vehicle crashed outside Mission Community Hospital at 14850 Roscoe Blvd., LAPD reported. Officers were waved down by a security guard who told them about the crash.

The car windows were shattered by the gunshots, police said.

Inside the car officers found a 20-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his chest and the driver who had also been shot in the upper chest, police reported.

The 20-year-old passenger was taken to Mission Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name was withheld pending notification of next of kin. The driver was also admitted and underwent treatment for his gunshot wound, the LAPD reported.

Detectives later discovered the pair had been shot in Westchester, near the 9200 block of Sepulveda Boulevard, where they found evidence of a shooting, the LAPD said.

A motive for these attacks was unknown. Police have no suspect description.

Anyone with information on these shootings was asked to call LAPD's Valley Bureau Homicide at 818-374-9550. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.