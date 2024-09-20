Monrovia

Man found dead in Monrovia near the possible explosion site

The body was discovered near the home that was destroyed in a fire and a possible explosion earlier in the week.

By Helen Jeong

A man was found dead in Monrovia near the site of fire that destroyed a home and damaged another earlier in the week, officials said.

The body of the unidentified man in his 50s was discovered at around 10:15 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of East Colorado Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner. 

Officials were in the process of notifying his next of kin.

Firefighters responded to the house Tuesday at around 3:25 p.m. after neighbors reported that they heard an explosion.

"My brother came out and yelled, 'An explosion happened. Get out of the house,'" Leo Perez, who lives two houses down from the explosion, said. "I ran down and see the house engulfed in flames."

Fire officials had said one person on the property was accounted for. But it’s not clear whether the dead body is of the resident. 

