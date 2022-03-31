Coroner Identifies Security Guard Found Dead in Malibu Parking Lot

A man who was found dead in a Malibu parking lot has been identified by the coroner's office.

Deputies from the Malibu/Lost Hills Station were called to the 30000 block of Pacific Coast Highway about 7 a.m. Tuesday to investigate the discovery of a body in a parking lot, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Inge Baumbach, 58, was found by deputies near the Trancas Canyon Nursery, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner's office. A cause of death was not determined.

He has been identified as a security guard who worked for a nearby shopping center.

He died at the scene. Authorities said the man suffered an injury to the upper body and a blow to the head.

"They examined the victim. He appeared to sustain some sort of blunt force trauma to the upper torso," Lt. Vincent Ursini said.

Detectives say it appears there was at least one blow to the head, but how it happened and if someone else was involved is still unknown. No weapons were found, but they are calling the death suspicious.

"There was some to the head but there might have been to other portions of the torso. We just don’t know at this point," Ursini said.

People who frequent and work in the area say although it is busy during the day, there is normally only one person there at night, and that is the security guard.

"They do have security guards here -- we all know them," said Chris Frost, the Malibu Public Safety Commission chair.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.