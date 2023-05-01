Man Found Dead Next to Burning Car in Valley Village

A man’s charred remains were found next to a burning car behind a vacant building in Valley Village Monday night.

Firefighters found the Tesla sedan burning behind the two-story commercial building on the 12600 block of Riverside Drive shortly before 9 p.m. They put out the fire and found the man’s charred body next to the car, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

The man’s identity was not immediately released, and the cause of the blaze remained under investigation.