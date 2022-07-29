Man Found Dead on Residential Street in Long Beach

A man was discovered dead on a residential street right by a community park in Long Beach, leaving many questions that police are still trying to answer.

The area saw lots of police activity early Friday morning, as officers from the Long Beach Police Department set up two different crime scenes: one on Gundry Avenue, where the man was found, and another on Warren Avenue across MacArthur Park.

Around 5:20 a.m., three detectives and one officer in uniform were spotted near the scene. They appeared to be either following a path or searching for additional evidence.

That group made its way down the street where the man's body was discovered, and into MacArthur Park where they walked across the park to the point where the Warren Ave. scene is now stationed.

The victim was found suffering from injuries to the upper body, down on the sidewalk of Gundry Ave., shortly before 12:30 a.m. Friday.

Fire department paramedics tried to help the man, but declared him dead at the scene and notified police.

Around 5 a.m., Long Beach police confirmed the death is being investigated as a possible homicide.

No details about how the man died, other than suffering from unspecified injuries to the upper body, have been released. There is also not yet any information about a possible suspect.

Gundry Ave. is closed from 14th to 15th street, and areas around MacArthur Park may be blocked off by police.