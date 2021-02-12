Man Found Dead Outside Bar Following Fight on Melrose Avenue in West Hollywood

A man was found dead early Friday morning outside a Melrose Avenue bar in West Hollywood.

Deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded to a report of a fight at about 12:27 a.m. and found the victim on the ground, said LASD homicide detective Lt. Derek Alfred. The man was found in the 8500 block of outside EP & LP bar and restaurant.

Two attackers assaulted the victim, who suffered severe injuries to the head, according to Alfred.

The victim died at the scene. His identity has not been released.

Everyone involved in this incident was at a nearby bar prior to the deadly assault, said Alfred who added the attackers were last seen walking northbound on La Cienega.

Detailed descriptions of the attackers, identified only as a man and woman, were not immediately available.

It was not immediately known what led to the fatal attack. The investigation is ongoing.

Authorities urge anyone with information about this incident to call LASD's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477, or by visiting lacrimestoppers.org.