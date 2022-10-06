Man Found Fatally Shot Behind Wheel of U-Haul Truck in Hollywood

A man was found dead inside of a U-Haul rental truck in Hollywood late Wednesday night, and police are now searching for the shooter or shooters responsible for killing him.

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department found the man after responding to a shooting call along Carlos Avenue shortly after 11 p.m. on Wednesday.

The man was found behind the wheel of the truck with gunshot wounds, unresponsive and not breathing.

Police are not yet certain why the man was shot, and his identity has not yet been released.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The Los Angeles Fire Department pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Officers with the Hollywood division of the LAPD are also still trying to determine what the shooter or shooters might look like.