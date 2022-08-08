Fontana

Man Found Fatally Shot in Intersection in Fontana

A driver was found dead in their car in the middle of an intersection as a passerby noticed they were unconscious.

By Staff Reports

A driver in Fontana was found fatally shot in their car Monday morning.

Around 2 a.m. police responded to a call of a vehicle in the middle of an intersection with the driver unresponsive inside.

The car was stopped at Baseline Avenue and Heritage Circle.

When another driver passed by the car they noticed that the driver was slumped over to the side and unconscious, they called 9-1-1.

The fire department arrived and pronounced the driver dead at the scene.

According to police a bullet hole was identified on the main windshield. An official cause of death is unknown.

Police are asking for the public's help for any type of information regarding the incident.

