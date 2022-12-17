Man Found Fatally Shot in North Hollywood

A 30-year-old man was found shot to death in North Hollywood and an investigation into his death was underway Saturday, according to authorities.

The victim was identified as Julian Bynum of Chicago, Illinois, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.

Officers were patrolling the area when they received a shots fired call at approximately 11:50 p.m. Friday at 6810 Simpson Ave. west of Vanowen Street, an LAPD spokeswoman told City News Service.

Bynum was found on the sidewalk suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The LAPD's Valley Homicide Bureau urged anyone with information regarding the shooting to call them at 818-374-9550 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477. Online tips may be placed at www.LAPDOnline.org.