Fatal Shooting

Man Found Fatally Shot in North Hollywood

A man was found fatally shot in North Hollywood and now police are investigating what led to his death Saturday.

By City News Service

GETTY IMAGES

A 30-year-old man was found shot to death in North Hollywood and an investigation into his death was underway Saturday, according to authorities.

The victim was identified as Julian Bynum of Chicago, Illinois, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.

Officers were patrolling the area when they received a shots fired call at approximately 11:50 p.m. Friday at 6810 Simpson Ave. west of Vanowen Street, an LAPD spokeswoman told City News Service.

Bynum was found on the sidewalk suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The LAPD's Valley Homicide Bureau urged anyone with information regarding the shooting to call them at 818-374-9550 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477. Online tips may be placed at www.LAPDOnline.org.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Fatal ShootingNorth Hollywood
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us