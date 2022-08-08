Lancaster

Man Found Fatally Shot in Shopping Center Parking Lot

A man was found fatally shot in a parking lot of a Lancaster shopping center Sunday night.

By Staff Reports

Police Car Police Tape
NBC10

A man was fatally shot in a parking lot of a Lancaster shopping center Sunday night.

Lancaster station deputies responded to the 1100 block of W. Ave. K around 11 p.m. regarding an individual that had suffered a gunshot wound.

When police arrived they found the individual laying on the ground.

The man who has not been identified was pronounced dead at the scene.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

There is no information about a possible suspect or cause of the shooting, according to authorities.

Police are still investigating this incident.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

This article tagged under:

LancasterFatal Shooting
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene LX News Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us