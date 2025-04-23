Man found fatally shot in Whittier

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department homicide detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding a shooting that left a man dead in Whittier.

Deputies were called at 1:37 a.m. Wednesday to the 13500 block of Telegraph Road, between Gunn and Florence avenues regarding a shooting.

When they arrived at the scene, deputies found the victim with gunshot wounds, said homicide Lt. Steven De Jong.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone who has information about this shooting was asked to contact the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Those who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or visit lacrimestoppers.org.