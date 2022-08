LA County Homicide Detectives are searching for clues in a fatal shooting in Maywood.

Deputies responded to the 6100 block of Walker Ave. around 11:45 p.m. Saturday where they found a man lying on the ground suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

First responders tried performing CPR to revive the man but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is so information available regarding a motive or description of individuals involved.

Police are still investigating this incident.