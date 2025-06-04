Man found shot and killed in Norwalk.

Homicide investigators with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Wednesday began looking into a shooting death incident in Norwalk.

Deputies first responded to the area of Pioneer Boulevard and Los Alisos Circle at around 12:30 p.m. and found a man with gunshot wounds.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about this incident was encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.