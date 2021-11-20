South Gate

Man Found Shot Dead at Homeless Encampment in South Gate

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

By City News Service

A 28-year-old man was found shot dead at a homeless encampment in South Gate, authorities said Saturday.

South Gate police officers dispatched at approximately 10:28 p.m. Friday regarding shots heard in the 8600 block of Atlantic Avenue arrived at a homeless encampment and found the victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department reported.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. No suspect or suspect vehicle description was released.

The sheriff's Homicide Bureau urged anyone with information regarding the shooting to call them at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

