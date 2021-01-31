shooting

Man Found Shot Dead at South Los Angeles Home

A man in his 30s was seen fleeing from the home on foot, the department said. 

By City News Service

A man in his 20s was found shot dead at a home in the Westmont community of unincorporated Los Angeles County, but authorities do not believe it was a gang-related homicide, officials said Sunday. 

Deputies responding at 7:53 p.m. Saturday to a medical rescue/gunshot victim call in the 1200 block of West 90th Place reported that the victim was suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. 

Arriving paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene. 

His name will be released pending notification of next of kin, according to the Los Angeles County coroner's office. 

Sheriff's Homicide Bureau detectives urged anyone with information regarding the homicide to call them at 323-890-5500.

