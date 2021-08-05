Man Found Shot to Death in East Los Angeles Area

A man was found shot to death early Thursday morning in the East Los Angeles area.

Detectives were sent to the 4300 block of Floral Drive at 12:02 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Information on the man's identity was not immediately available.

No arrests were reported, and no suspect information was released.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222 TIPS.