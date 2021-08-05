Los Angeles

Man Found Shot to Death in East Los Angeles Area

By City News Service

Generic police car lights.

A man was found shot to death early Thursday morning in the East Los Angeles area.

Detectives were sent to the 4300 block of Floral Drive at 12:02 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Information on the man's identity was not immediately available.

No arrests were reported, and no suspect information was released.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222 TIPS.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.
Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Los AngelescrimeshootinghomicideEast Los Angeles
Local Education News & Resources Tokyo Olympics California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us