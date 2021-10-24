LA County

Man Found Shot to Death in Firestone Park Community of LA County

The shooting occurred around 7:40 a.m. Sunday in the 8100 block of Alix Avenue.

By City News Service

Police line do not cross
Getty Images (File)

A man was found shot to death Sunday in the Firestone Park community of unincorporated Los Angeles County.

The shooting occurred at about 7:40 a.m. in the 8100 block of Alix Avenue, where the victim was pronounced dead at the scene, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department reported.

There was no other immediate information.

The sheriff's Homicide Bureau urged anyone with information regarding the death to call them at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

