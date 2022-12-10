Fatal Shooting

Man Found Shot To Death in Huntington Park

By City News Service

A man was found shot to death Saturday in Huntington Park, authorities said.

The shooting occurred at about 3:50 a.m. in the 6300 block of Seville Avenue, where the victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Information Bureau.

Huntington Park police officers dispatched to the location found the victim in the street suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body. The victim had been involved a fight with another man prior to the shooting, authorities said.

No further information was immediately available.

The sheriff's Homicide Bureau urged anyone with information about the homicide to call them at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

