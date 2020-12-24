Monrovia

Man Found Shot to Death in Monrovia

By City News Service

A man was shot and killed in Monrovia and a suspect was on the loose early Thursday.

Monrovia police officers responded about 8:20 p.m. Wednesday to a report of shots fired in the 400 block of West Duarte Road, between Mayflower and Magnolia avenues, where they found the victim lying on the ground, unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the upper body, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, which was assisting Monrovia police with the investigation.

The victim died at the scene, the department said. The name of the victim was not disclosed.

Details of what led up to the shooting were not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the LA County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

