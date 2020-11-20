Man Found Shot to Death Inside Laundromat in San Fernando

A man was shot to death inside a laundromat in the city of San Fernando early Friday morning and the shooter remains on the loose, according to authorities.

Officers responded to the 800 block of North Maclay Avenue at about 1:45 a.m., where they located the victim, who died at the scene, according to Deputy James Nagao of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, which was assisting the San Fernando Police Department with the investigation.

The name of the victim and a motive for the shooting were not disclosed.

A large perimeter was set up around the laundromat as investigators canvassed for evidence.

Investigators urge anyone with information regarding this crime to call the LA County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.