Man Found Shot to Death Inside Truck on 215 Freeway in Moreno Valley

The investigation into the fatal shooting shut down a portion of the freeway for several hours Thursday.

By City News Service

A man was found fatally shot Thursday in a truck stopped on a dirt median on southbound Interstate 215 in Moreno Valley.

The California Highway Patrol was called about 1:15 p.m. to the area of the freeway at the Alessandro Boulevard off-ramp, where officers discovered the man inside a white Chevrolet pickup truck with a gunshot wound, said Dan Olivas of the CHP.

The utility truck was stopped on the median, Olivas said.

The man, whose name has not been publicly released, died at the scene, according to Olivas. The investigation into the fatal shooting shut down a portion of the freeway for several hours Thursday.

Authorities reopened one southbound lane about 6 p.m.

Anyone with information on the fatal shooting can call the California Highway Patrol's Inland Division Office at 909-806-2400.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

