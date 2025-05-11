Cheviot Hills

Man gets kidnapped, dropped off in different city after Cheviot Hills home invasion

The victim was dropped off about 20 miles away from the Cheviot Hills home.

By Missael Soto

Police were investigating a Cheviot Hills home invasion Saturday that ended with a man being kidnapped and dropped off in another city.

Officers received a call around 1:29 a.m. about the robbery at a home on the 9800 block of Vicar Street.

Five men, all wearing dark clothing and possibly armed, forcibly entered the home. The suspects proceed to take the victim from the home and drop him off at a Circle K convenience store in Glendale, about 20 miles away.

The man was found safe, according to LAPD.

It's unclear if anything was taken from the home. No arrests have been made and authorities are still searching for the suspects.

This is a developing story, check back for details.

Cheviot Hills
