Man gets stuck on fence while trying to escape from police: LAPD

Three people tried to run from officers when they responded to what was reported as a burglary at a business.

By Karla Rendon

A man accused of burglarizing a downtown Los Angeles business on Friday was rescued by first responders after he got stuck on a fence.

The Los Angeles Police Department said officers responded to a reported burglary around 10 p.m. on the 1600 block of S. Los Angeles Street. There, three people were seen inside the business.

Those individuals quickly fled the scene and two were taken into custody. The third person tried to hop a fence nearby but got stuck between two fences, LAPD said.

Emergency crews with the Los Angeles Fire Department helped the man get down. Initially, they thought he may have been impaled by one of the fences but he was ultimately not hurt.

LAPD clarified that the individuals were later suspected of vandalism, not burglary, as the call was originally reported.

Police did not identify the people who were taken into custody.

