Man hits woman with car, stabs her before fleeing on foot in Canoga Park

A woman is in critical condition after being run over and stabbed during a domestic dispute in Canoga Park, authorities said.

Police responded to a call around 5 p.m. on Saturday in the 21000 block of Cohasset Street for a report of two people fighting.

The pair appeared to be fighting over a vehicle. The two are believed to have been in a previous relationship and have shared children.

The man got in the vehicle and drove into the woman, knocking her to the ground. He then got out of the vehicle and stabbed the woman multiple times before fleeing on foot, according to the LAPD.

The woman was transported to a hospital and remains in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

Police have yet to make an arrest.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the LAPD.