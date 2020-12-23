Pico-Union

Man Identified as Suspect in Stabbing Deaths of His Mother, 6-Year-Old Nephew; Considered Armed and Dangerous

Police said the suspect David Cordoba, and that he stabbed his mother and nephew during a dispute.

By City News Service

NBC Universal, Inc.

Authorities Wednesday released the name of the man accused of killing his mother and 6-year-old nephew in a Pico-Union apartment.

Officers found the bodies when they went to the 1800 block of West 11th Place, near Alvarado Street and Olympic Boulevard, at 10:25 p.m. Monday on a requested welfare check, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.

The pair were identified Wednesday by the coroner's office as Maria Rodas-Lemus, 60, and Alan Cordova-Robles, 6, both of Los Angeles. The woman was the boy's grandmother.

Police said the suspect is Rodas-Lemus' 26-year-old son David Cordoba, and that he stabbed his mother and nephew during a dispute. Cordoba also stabbed a third family member, who was taken to a hospital, according to police. His or her condition was not immediately available.

coronavirus 3 hours ago

New Warnings of a Covid ‘Christmas Wave and New Year's Wave in January'

LA County 3 hours ago

LA County Reports Most Single-Day COVID-19 Deaths Since Pandemic Began

Cordoba, who fled the scene, is described by police as 5 feet, 5 inches tall and 140 pounds with a tattoo on his left forearm.

He is "considered armed and dangerous'' and may still be in the area, police said.

Anyone with information on the killings can call LAPD's Central Bureau Homicide Unit at 213-486-8700 or report a tip anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Pico-Union
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us