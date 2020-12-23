Man Identified as Suspect in Stabbing Deaths of His Mother, 6-Year-Old Nephew; Considered Armed and Dangerous

Authorities Wednesday released the name of the man accused of killing his mother and 6-year-old nephew in a Pico-Union apartment.

Officers found the bodies when they went to the 1800 block of West 11th Place, near Alvarado Street and Olympic Boulevard, at 10:25 p.m. Monday on a requested welfare check, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.

The pair were identified Wednesday by the coroner's office as Maria Rodas-Lemus, 60, and Alan Cordova-Robles, 6, both of Los Angeles. The woman was the boy's grandmother.

Police said the suspect is Rodas-Lemus' 26-year-old son David Cordoba, and that he stabbed his mother and nephew during a dispute. Cordoba also stabbed a third family member, who was taken to a hospital, according to police. His or her condition was not immediately available.

Cordoba, who fled the scene, is described by police as 5 feet, 5 inches tall and 140 pounds with a tattoo on his left forearm.

He is "considered armed and dangerous'' and may still be in the area, police said.

Anyone with information on the killings can call LAPD's Central Bureau Homicide Unit at 213-486-8700 or report a tip anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.