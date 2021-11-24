Man Identified in Fatal Shooting Outside Sunset Boulevard Restaurant

The Los Angeles County coroner's office has identified the victim in Tuesday's shooting outside a restaurant on Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood.

Jose Ruiz Gutierrez, age 23, was the man killed during the fatal shooting, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner.

Around 2:10 a.m. on Tuesday, Gutierrez was shot outside the Bossa Nova restaurant on Sunset Boulevard. He, along with a woman, were waiting in a Mercedes Benz G-wagon to pick up food for take-out, when the woman became the victim of an attempted armed robbery.

A swarm of as many as eight would-be robbers approached the woman, then the man. Gutierrez attempted to defend himself and his companion using the gun he had with him, police said Tuesday.

When he stepped out of his vehicle to confront the robbers approaching the woman, Gutierrez was struck by gunfire. It was not clear if he ever fired before he was mortally wounded, police said.

The restaurant was one of few still open at the late hour. After hearing the gunshots, staff, patrons and security guards came rushing out of the restaurant.

An investigation into the incident is being conducted by a newly-created, specialized team of LAPD detectives and criminalists.

The shooting follows an escalating series of violent robberies targeting visitors to luxury retailers, restaurants and night spots. Some of the thieves involved went as far as to follow individuals to their homes before attempting to rob them.

Detectives have yet to name any suspects in the case of Gutierrez's death.