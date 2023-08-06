 Man in grave condition after vehicle set on fire in South LA

A man was clinging to life after being burned during a vehicle fire Sunday morning in South Los Angeles, authorities said.

Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 1:39 a.m. to 102nd Street and Avalon Boulevard, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported.

Paramedics rushed the victim to a hospital, where he was listed in grave condition, according to the Los Angeles Police Department's Media Relations Division.

According to multiple media reports, someone tossed an accelerant into the parked car while the victim was sleeping in it.

Police have not released any further information.