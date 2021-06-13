Man in Wheelchair Struck and Killed by Suspected DUI Driver in Long Beach

A man in a wheelchair was fatally struck by a suspected drunk driver on a street in the Los Altos neighborhood of Long Beach, authorities said Sunday.
It happened at 11:19 p.m. Saturday at Stearns Street and Radnor Avenue, said Long Beach police Lt. Shaleana Benson. The man in the wheelchair was pushing a shopping cart of his belongings in an unmarked crosswalk when he was hit by a 2016 Honda Civic traveling westbound on Stearns Street, LBPD officials said.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene despite life-saving measures performed by police and fire department personnel. His name was not released pending notification of relatives.
The driver of the Honda Civic was identified as 26-year-old Joseph Maez of Long Beach. He was arrested and booked for driving under the influence of alcohol and for gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated. He is being held on $100,000 bail.
Anyone with information regarding the collision was asked to contact Detective Shawn Loughlin or Detective Kelsey Myers of the Long Beach Police Department Collision Investigation Detail at 562-570-7355. Anonymous tips may be submitted through LA Crime Stoppers.