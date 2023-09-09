Man in white Sedan allegedly fires at officers in Hollywood, flees scene

A man in a white sedan allegedly fired at officers in Hollywood Saturday morning and sped away from the scene.

The person was described as a "heavy-set male Caucasian in his 30s,'' the Los Angeles Police Department reported.

Officers on patrol in the area of Hollywood Boulevard and Ivar Avenue were flagged down at about 1:50 a.m. by security personnel for a nightclub due to an altercation on the street.

Police said the suspect behind the wheel of the sedan began firing at officers as they drove toward the area of the altercation. Officers pursued the suspect for a short distance before losing sight of the vehicle.

“At this point in the investigation, it is unknown if the suspect, or the suspect's vehicle was struck by officers' gunfire,'' police said.