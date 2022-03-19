Man Injured in 200-Foot Fall From Cliff in Sunland

A 40-year-old man was critically injured Saturday night in a 200-ft. fall down a cliff in Sunland.

The injury was reported at 8:42 p.m. at 11401 N. Big Tujunga Canyon Road, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department's Margaret Stewart.

The man was conscious and alert when firefighters arrived, Stewart said.

The firefighters made their way down the cliff and secured the critically injured patient inside a litter basket to be raised to the road, Stewart said. A ground ambulance took him to an awaiting helicopter for transport to a hospital.

Further details were not available, she said, including how the man wound up down the cliff.