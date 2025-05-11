Man injured in shooting at Dockweiler Beach in Playa del Rey

A man was injured Saturday following a shooting at Dockweiler Beach, police said.

Officers responded to the shooting around 7:08 p.m. at a parking lot in the 9200 block of Vista Del Mar.

The victim, described as a man in his 40s, was found with a gunshot wound to the upper body, according to police.

An ambulance was requested for the victim.

No arrests have been made. It's unclear what led up to the shooting.