Man Injured Wednesday in Lancaster Dies at Area Hospital

A man injured Wednesday in Lancaster died Friday from his injuries at an area hospital, authorities said.

Deputies were dispatched at about 9:50 a.m. Wednesday to the 44100 block of Sierra Highway regarding an unresponsive man, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Paramedics rushed him to an area hospital, where he died at approximately 3 p.m. Friday

No further information was immediately released.

Sheriff's Homicide Bureau detectives urged anyone with information regarding the death to call them at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

Correction: An earlier version of this article incorrectly stated that the man died Saturday, Sept. 4. He died Friday, Sept. 3.