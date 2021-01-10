CORONA

Man Involved in Freeway Crash Arrested on Suspicion of Stealing Corona Police SUV

The suspect was involved in the earlier collision and left his crumpled car behind as he drove away in the SUV, said Riverside Police Officer Ryan Railsback.

By Associated Press

 A man suspected of stealing an unmarked police vehicle following a crash on a Southern California freeway was arrested after he ran into an apartment complex, authorities said.

Gunfire was exchanged after the suspect gained control of the Corona police SUV following the crash Saturday afternoon on State Route 91, the Riverside Press-Enterprise reported. Nobody was hurt in the shootout.

Police tracked the man to an apartment complex, where he barricaded himself inside before being arrested, the newspaper reported.

The suspect wasn't immediately identified. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.

It was unclear whether the police SUV was involved in the collision.

