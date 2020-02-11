Westlake

Man Jumps From Second-Story To Escape Westlake Fire; Firefighter Injured in Fall

A firefighter sustained moderate, non-life threatening injuries, including some bruising, in a fall during operations after the fire was extinguished.

By City News Service

NBCLA

A man jumped from a building and a firefighter was hurt after flames erupted in Westlake on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020.

" data-ellipsis="false">

A man sustained minor injuries Tuesday night when he jumped from the second story of an apartment in the Westlake district to escape a fire, and a firefighter was also injured during post-fire operations.

The fire was reported about 6:30 p.m. near the intersection of Witmer and Second streets, near Beverly Boulevard, according to Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Forty-two firefighters extinguished the fire in a second-floor unit and the attic of the two-story residential fourplex in about 30 minutes, Humphrey said.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Anaheim Ducks 1 hour ago

Blues Player Collapses on Bench, Ducks Game Postponed

Orange County 3 hours ago

Murder Charge Dropped Against Woman Who Stabbed Attacker

A firefighter sustained moderate, non-life threatening injuries, including some bruising, in a fall during operations after the fire was extinguished, Humphrey said. The firefighter will be taken to a hospital for evaluation and treatment.

The injured civilian who jumped from the second floor sustained minor injuries and was also being taken to a hospital for further evaluation, according to Humphrey.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Westlake
Local California US & World Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports The Choice Politics Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure Health & Wellness Streets Of Shame NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us