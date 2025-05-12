Man killed, another critically hurt after hit-and-run crash in Westlake

A man was killed and another left critically injured after a hit-and-run crash in the Westlake area late Sunday.

Two pedestrians were struck after two cars crashed just before midnight, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The crash happened on Alvarado and 8th streets.

Both pedestrians were transported to a hospital where one of them later died.

The driver of a blue SUV remained at the scene of the crash while the driver of a red Toyota Tacoma left the scene, LAPD said.

No further details were immediately available.