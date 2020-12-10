Man Killed by Hammer During Fight in Westmont, Homeless Man in Custody

A man was struck in the head by a hammer and killed Wednesday during a fight with a homeless man at a house in the unincorporated Westmont area near South Los Angeles, authorities said.

Deputies responded to a call of a fight in progress in the 1000 block of West 98th Street, near Vermont Avenue and Century Boulevard, about 6:30 p.m., where the victim was found in the backyard of a home suffering from a traumatic head injury, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The man died at the scene.

A preliminary investigation determined the victim was fighting with a homeless man who he allowed to stay in the backyard of the house. During the fight, the attacker struck the victim in the head with a hammer and ran away, authorities said.

Deputies were able to locate the assailant a short distance away from the house where he was taken into custody.

The names of the attacker and victim were not disclosed.