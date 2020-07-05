Lennox

Man Killed By Hit-And-Run Motorist After Tripping While Lighting Firework

By City News Service

police tape
Shutterstock

A hit-and-run motorist in unincorporated Lennox struck and killed a 26-year-old man who had just lit a firework and tripped as he was attempting to walk out of the road, the California Highway Patrol said Sunday.  

The 26-year-old victim was identified as Victor Torres Carrillo of Inglewood, the CHP reported.

Carrillo was standing in the middle of 105th Street, east of Hawthorne Boulevard, when a speeding black sedan, described as either a Ford Mustang or Chevrolet Camaro going westbound, struck him at about 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Fourth of July 3 hours ago

Illegal Fireworks Light Up SoCal Skies, Firefighters See Dramatic Rise in Calls

northridge 4 hours ago

Five Injured in Northridge Apartment Fire

Carrillo fell in the roadway and the black sedan fled the scene, traveling northbound on Hawthorne Boulevard. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene at 9:45 p.m.

The CHP's West Los Angeles office urged anyone with information regarding the crash to call them at 310-642-3939.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Lennoxfireworks
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World NBCLX Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community Life Connected
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send Us Your Photos and Videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us