Man Killed By Hit-And-Run Motorist After Tripping While Lighting Firework

A hit-and-run motorist in unincorporated Lennox struck and killed a 26-year-old man who had just lit a firework and tripped as he was attempting to walk out of the road, the California Highway Patrol said Sunday.
The 26-year-old victim was identified as Victor Torres Carrillo of Inglewood, the CHP reported.
Carrillo was standing in the middle of 105th Street, east of Hawthorne Boulevard, when a speeding black sedan, described as either a Ford Mustang or Chevrolet Camaro going westbound, struck him at about 9:30 p.m. Saturday.
Carrillo fell in the roadway and the black sedan fled the scene, traveling northbound on Hawthorne Boulevard. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene at 9:45 p.m.
The CHP's West Los Angeles office urged anyone with information regarding the crash to call them at 310-642-3939.