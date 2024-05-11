Man killed in 10 freeway shooting

A 19-year-old man was killed in a car-to car shooting on the 10 Freeway near San Dimas early Saturday.

California Highway Patrol officers were called to the eastbound freeway and the Via Verde exit around 2:16 a.m. where they found a white Chevy Camaro on the right shoulder of the freeway, CHP Officer Sean Lough said.

Video footage from the scene shows what appeared to be a bullet hole on the right side of the Camaro's windshield.

There was no information available on the shooter or the vehicle.

The CHP issued a SigAlert that closed all lanes of the eastbound freeway at the Via Verde exit for several hours while they investigate the shooting.