Man killed in car-to-car shooting in Florence

Police were investigating a shooting Friday night that killed a man in the Florence area.

The LAPD responded to a shooting call around 9:15 p.m. at East Florence Avenue and South Broadway.

When officers arrived, they located a man with gunshot wounds, according to police. LAFD responded and pronounced the victim dead on the scene.

According to police, video appears to show the victim and suspect having a verbal dispute from their vehicles before the shots were fired. The shooter fled the scene shortly after.

The identity of the victim was not immediately available.