Florence

Man killed in car-to-car shooting in Florence

By Missael Soto

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police were investigating a shooting Friday night that killed a man in the Florence area.

The LAPD responded to a shooting call around 9:15 p.m. at East Florence Avenue and South Broadway.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

When officers arrived, they located a man with gunshot wounds, according to police. LAFD responded and pronounced the victim dead on the scene.

According to police, video appears to show the victim and suspect having a verbal dispute from their vehicles before the shots were fired. The shooter fled the scene shortly after.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

The identity of the victim was not immediately available.

This article tagged under:

Florence
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us