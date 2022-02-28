A man was killed early Monday morning in a car-to-car shooting in North Hollywood.

The shooting was reported at 3:30 a.m. at Fulton Avenue and Vanowen Street, according to Officer A. Delatorre of the Los Angeles Police Department's Operations Center.

The 23-year-old man was driving when another vehicle with two men inside drove up next to him and shot him, Delatorre said.

The victim's red car crashed into parked cars, according to media reports.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, Delatorre said.