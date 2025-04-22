South Los Angeles

Man killed in double shooting near Exposition Park: LAPD

By Karla Rendon

Two people were shot – one of them fatally – near Exposition Park on Monday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The shooting was reported around 4:30 p.m. near the intersection of Exposition Boulevard and Western Avenue, police said. There, two men were found suffering from gunshot wounds.

The older man, who was described as being 30 to 40 years old, died of his wound. The surviving victim, who was described as a man in his 20s, was hospitalized in critical condition.

LAPD said officers are searching for an individual in black pants and a black hooded sweatshirt who went northbound on Western Avenue.

Details on what led up to the shooting were unclear.

