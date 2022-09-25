Man Killed in Drive-By Shooting in Lincoln Heights

A man in his 20s was fatally wounded in a drive-by shooting Sunday in Lincoln Heights, authorities said.

The shooting occurred at about 2 a.m. in the area of North Broadway and Daly St., said Officer Rosario Cervantes of the LA Police Department's Media Relations Section.

A suspect was talking with the victim when he stepped into a vehicle with three other suspects, drove by the victim and fired several shots at him, Cervantes said.

Paramedics rushed the victim to a hospital, where he died.

The LAPD's Hollenbeck station urged anyone with information about the homicide to call them at 323-342-4100 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.