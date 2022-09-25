Lincoln Heights

Man Killed in Drive-By Shooting in Lincoln Heights

A man is dead after being struck during a drive-by shooting in Lincoln Heights Sunday.

By City News Service

Police lights
NBC News

A man in his 20s was fatally wounded in a drive-by shooting Sunday in Lincoln Heights, authorities said.

The shooting occurred at about 2 a.m. in the area of North Broadway and Daly St., said Officer Rosario Cervantes of the LA Police Department's Media Relations Section.

Lincoln Heights Sep 12

Two Teenagers Killed in Frightening Shooting at Lincoln Heights Street Carnival

elysian park Jul 27

Man With Pellet Gun Killed in Lincoln Heights Police Shooting

A suspect was talking with the victim when he stepped into a vehicle with three other suspects, drove by the victim and fired several shots at him, Cervantes said.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Paramedics rushed the victim to a hospital, where he died.

The LAPD's Hollenbeck station urged anyone with information about the homicide to call them at 323-342-4100 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Lincoln HeightsLAPDdrive-by shooting
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene LX News Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us