hit and run

Man Killed in Fatal Hit and Run Crash in Lancaster

The man was crossing Avenue I near 7th Street East, outside of a crosswalk, around 9:40 p.m.

By Maggie More

Getty Images

A hit-and-run crash between a pedestrian and a vehicle late Saturday night in Lancaster left a man dead, and police are looking for the driver involved.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the man was crossing Avenue I near 7th Street East, outside of a crosswalk around 9:40 p.m.

At that point, a vehicle traveling eastbound on Avenue I struck the man while he was in the road.

The vehicle, believed to be some kind of Honda or Nissan based on the vehicle parts left behind, then fled the scene.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital, where he was declared dead, the LASD said.

Southern California May 18

It's About Water, Not Just Illegal Drugs, Officials Say of Rampant Pot Grows

Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve May 7

Pull Weeds, Help Future Antelope Valley Poppies

Anthony Avalos May 11

Tentative $32M Settlement Announced in Torture-Death of 10-Year-Old Anthony Avalos

It is not yet known whether speed, alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash. The crash is under investigation, the LASD said.

Authorities ask that anyone who knows anything about the crash call the Traffic Investigators at the Lancaster Sheriff's Station at 661-948-8466.

This article tagged under:

hit and runLancasterfatal crashLancaster Sheriff's Station
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene LX News Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us